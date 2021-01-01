From first deal
K18 Condenser Microphone Set with V9X PRO Live Sound Card DSP Noise Reduction Karaoke Studio Live Set for Computer Karaoke Studio Recording
Advertisement
Feature: Imported noise reduction dual chip-Four core 8 times speed increase 80-320mhz, stable and clear, high sensitivity, wide dynamic rangeIntelligent and compatible-Compatible with 99% live and Karaoke software on the marketProfessional tuning independent adjustment-12 kinds of tones make the electric sound modification more shocking48V power supply & OTG lossless live broadcasting-OTG lossless connection is adopted. When the computer is connected to set and broadcast, it has the characteristics of real-time transmission of audio signal adn easy output of lossless sound qualityDouble thruster precise adjustment-Record and reverb size, embellish bass, make singing bery crispAtmosphere effect-With the host control field sound effect, the background accompaniment import one key control field drynessK18 Condenser Microphone Specifications: Sensitivity: -34±1dBOutput impedance: 2.2KOElectric current: 150-500uAS/N: 66Voltage reduction sensitivity: -3dBOperating Voltage: 1.