From kingston brass
Kingston Brass K150A Trimscape 6" Wide Shower Arm Polished Chrome Shower Accessories Shower Arms
Advertisement
Kingston Brass K150A Trimscape 6" Wide Shower Arm Create a customized shower experience by matching this shower arm to a showerhead of your choice. The sturdy brass and rust-resistant finish will provide long-lasting support. Flange and showerhead sold separately.Kingston Brass K150A Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 1-year limited warrantyConstructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Trimscape line seamlesslyAll hardware required for installation is includedKingston Brass K150A Specifications:Width: 5-3/8"Depth: 13/16"Connection Size: 1/2" Polished Chrome