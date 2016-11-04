Kingston Brass K1213A Showerscape 4-11/16" Integrated Diverter Tub Spout Polished Chrome Accessory Tub Spout Diverter

Kingston Brass K1213A Showerscape 4-11/16" Integrated Diverter Tub Spout The sleek body and curved headpiece of this tub spout evokes a simplistic design, giving your bathroom a universal appeal. A featured diverter lever above the head enables water to switch its flow between the tub spout and the shower head. Choose from an array of finishes to coordinate with your bathroom ensemble.Kingston Brass K1213A Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of zinc for reliabilityCoordinates with products from the Showerscape line seamlesslyTub spout equipped with a classic pull-up style diverterUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tubKingston Brass K1213A Specifications:Height: 2-1/2" (from top to bottom)Length: 5-1/4" (from front to back)Width: 5-1/4" (from left to right)Spout Reach: 4-11/16" (from wall to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 7 gallons-per-minuteConnection Size: 1/2" Diverter Polished Chrome