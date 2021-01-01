Craftmade K11216 Chaparral 54" 5 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Blades Included Aged Bronze Textured Fans Ceiling Fans Outdoor Ceiling Fans

From craftmade
Craftmade K11216 Chaparral 54" 5 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Blades Included Included Components:5 rustic dark oak bladesIncludes 3" and 6" downrodsFeatures:Limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyFeatures a 3 speed reversible motorSuitable for damp locationsBlade Specifications:Blade Span: 54"Number of Blades: 5Blade Pitch: 14°Blades Included: YesBlade Finish: Rustic Dark OakBlade Model: B554PR-DOKMotor Specifications:Motor Type: AC InductionReversible Motor: YesCFM (High): 5098RPM (High): 170.04Voltage: 120VSloped Ceiling Specifications:For ceilings with slope from 35° to 45°, use the 45AD angled ceiling adapterSuggested Downrod Lengths:9 Foot Ceiling: 6" - 12"10 Foot Ceiling: 12" - 18"11 Foot Ceiling: 18" - 24"12 Foot Ceiling: 24" - 36"13 Foot Ceiling: 36" - 48"14 Foot Ceiling: 48" - 60"15 Foot Ceiling: 60" - 72"For ceiling heights greater than 15 feet, you'll need to purchase the downrod coupler to join two downrods together. Outdoor Ceiling Fans Aged Bronze Textured