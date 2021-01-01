Craftmade K10942 CXL 52" 5 Blade Energy Star Indoor Ceiling Fan - Blades Included Brushed Nickel Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor Ceiling Fans

Craftmade K10942 CXL 52" 5 Blade Energy Star Indoor Ceiling Fan - Blades Included Included Components:Pull Chain(5) Nickel BladesDownrods: 2", 6"Compliance:Location Rating: Dry LocationFeatures:Energy Star: An international standard for energy efficient consumer products originated in the United States of America. Devices carrying the Energy Star service mark generally use 20%–30% less energy than required by federal standards.Lifetime Limited Motor WarrantyControl Type: Pull ChainBlade Information:Blade Span: 52"Number of Blades: 5Blade Pitch: 14°Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: YesMotor Specifications:Motor: AC InductionMotor Size: 188mm x 15mmReversible Motor: YesCubic Feet per Minute Airflow (High): 6503RPM (High): 210Voltage: 120Energy Efficiency (CFM / Watt): 86Have a Sloped Ceiling?:For ceilings with slope from 35° to 45°, use the 45AD angled ceiling adapterHave a High or Low Ceiling?:The K10942 is designed for installation on standard 8 to 9 foot ceilings. If your ceiling is higher, you'll need to purchase an additional downrod. The rule of thumb is that ceiling fans should have a minimum of 7 feet and a maximum of 9 feet of clearance between the bottom of the fan and the floor in order to circulate air efficiently. If you have a low ceiling, purchase the CMA flush mount adapter to reduce the hanging height of your fan.Suggested Downrod Lengths:9 Foot Ceiling: 6" - 12"10 Foot Ceiling: 12" - 18"11 Foot Ceiling: 18" - 24"12 Foot Ceiling: 24" - 36"13 Foot Ceiling: 36" - 48"14 Foot Ceiling: 48" - 60"15 Foot Ceiling: 60" - 72"For ceiling heights greater than 15 feet, you'll need to purchase the downrod Coupler to join two downrods together. Indoor Ceiling Fans Brushed Nickel