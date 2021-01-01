The Model K10 Headgear with pinlock suspension fits 12 In. or 15.5 In. Jackson Safety face shield windows and is made out of plastic. It offers all day comfort and the benefit of full-face protection without the bulkiness of a helmet. The pinlock size adjustment suspension system makes it easy to use and guarantees a secure fit with each use. It features a polyethylene spark deflector with detachable brackets and includes a replaceable extra absorbent foam-cushioned sweatband. The Model K10 Plastic Headgear meets ANSI Z89.1 Type 1 standards when used with the visor. Established in 1933, Jackson Safety has built a century long reputation for delivering the most innovative safety solutions in the welding and personal protective equipment industries. When it comes to providing safety solutions with long-lasting value, durability and comfort, Jackson Safety has set the standard. Whether the need is for welding protection in a steel fabrication environment, head protection on a construction site, or hearing protection at an airport, Jackson Safety provides the widest range of safety choices to meet the needs of every job and every worker. Jackson Safety K10 Good Headgear | 14386