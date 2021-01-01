Kohler K-TS462-4S Memoirs Stately Single Handle Rite-Temp Pressure Balanced Shower Only Trim with Single Function Shower Head Vibrant Brushed Nickel

Kohler K-TS462-4S Memoirs Stately Single Handle Rite-Temp Pressure Balanced Shower Only Trim with Single Function Shower Head Kohler K-TS462-4S Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyKohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing, exceeding industry standards for durabilityShower arm and flange includedPressure balancing technology maintains temperature during water pressure changesPressure balancing/Thermostatic valve cartridgeCoordinates seamlessly with a variety of bathroom products from the Memoirs Stately CollectionADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities ActKohler K-TS462-4S Technologies and Benefits:Rite-Temp: Rite-Temp pressure-balancing technology maintains the selected water temperature within 3 degrees Fahrenheit, despite fluctuations of pressure in the water system.MasterClean: Translucent spray nozzles prohibit mineral build-up for easy cleaning.Valve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature lever allows for pinpoint water controlEscutcheon (Cover Plate) Dimensions: 6" W x 6" HIncludes a pre-set safety stop with override capabilityRough in valve required to complete installation (when adding to cart, valve will be offeredShower Head Specifications:Single function shower headFlow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons per minute)Shower Arm Reach: 7-9/16" (with showerhead installed) Pressure Balanced Vibrant Brushed Nickel