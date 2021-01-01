Kohler K-TS15601-4SG Coralais Single Handle Tub and Shower Trim Only with Metal Lever Handle, 1.75 GPM Single Function Shower Head, and Slip-Fit Diverter Tub Spout Kohler K-TS15601-4SG Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyKohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing, exceeding industry standards for durabilityIntegrated diverter located on the tub spout with 1/2" connectionPressure balancing technology maintains temperature during water pressure changesPressure balancing/Thermostatic valve cartridgeCoordinates seamlessly with a variety of bathroom products from the Coralais CollectionADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities ActKohler K-TS15601-4SG Technologies and Benefits:Rite-Temp: Rite-Temp pressure-balancing technology maintains the selected water temperature within 3 degrees Fahrenheit, despite fluctuations of pressure in the water system.MasterClean: Translucent spray nozzles prohibit mineral build-up for easy cleaning.WaterSense Certified: To help make a difference on a global scale and to further its role as an industry leader in eco-performance practices, Kohler has established partnerships with a number of environmental organizations, including WaterSense. Many Kohler faucets and toilets are equipped with low-flow technology - they use less water, while continuing to meet superior performance standards.Valve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature lever allows for pinpoint water controlEscutcheon (Cover Plate) Dimensions: 6-1/2" W x 6-1/2" HIncludes a pre-set safety stop with override capabilityRough in valve required to complete installation (when adding to cart, valve will be offeredShower Head Specifications:Single function shower headFlow Rate: 1.75 GPM (gallons per minute)Shower Arm Reach: 6-5/16" (with showerhead installed)Tub Spout Specifications:Spout Reach: 4-7/8"Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome