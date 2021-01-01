From kohler
Kohler K-TLS23502-4-CP Parallel Bath and Shower Trim Set, Polished Chrome
Pressure-balancing diaphragm technology maintains outlet temperature within +/-3°F during water pressure fluctuations Provides temperature regulation and automatic anti-scald protection Single handle controls both on/off activation and temperature settings Includes diverter bath spout with 1/2-in slip-fit connection For use with any KOHLER showerhead (sold separately), Weight: 0.110231131 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kohler