Kohler K-TLS14670-4 Loure Shower Only Trim Package - Less Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Shower Only Pressure Balanced

Kohler K-TLS14670-4 Loure Shower Only Trim Package - Less Shower Head Combining a sleek profile with enhanced utility, Loure introduces a classically modern look to your bath decor. This Loure shower valve trim includes a shower arm with flange and a single lever handle for easy, ergonomic water control. Pair this trim with a Rite-Temp pressure-balancing valve, which maintains your desired water temperature during pressure fluctuations.Kohler K-TLS14670-4 Features:Pressure balancing diaphragm technology maintains outlet temperature within +/- 3 degrees fahrenheit during water pressure fluctuationsProvides temperature regulation and automatic anti-scald protectionSingle handle controls both on/off activation and temperature settingIncludes faceplate with ADA compliant metal lever handleIncludes shower arm with flangeFor use with any Kohler showerhead (sold separately)Coordinates with Loure faucets and accessoriesRough in valve sold separately Valve Trim Specifications:Height: 6-3/8"Width: 6-3/8"Shower Arm Reach: 4-1/2" Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome