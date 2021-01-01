Kohler K-T72768-3M Artifacts Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only With Prong Handle and Diverter Polished Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Pressure

Kohler K-T72768-3M Artifacts Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only With Prong Handle and Diverter Kohler K-T72768-3M Features: Fully covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyTrim constructed of metal – ensuring durability and providing aesthetic appealDiverter includedPremier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through every day useSingle function cartridge – one dial controls both volume and temperaturePressure balancing valve cartridge with scald guardADA compliant – meets standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities ActSecure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is includedRough-in valve not included – when adding to cart valve options will be presentedKohler K-T72768-3M Specifications: Temperature dial swings 180-degrees for optimum controlEscutcheon (Trim Plate) Diameter: 6-9/16"Rough-in valve sold separatelyDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsVariations: K-T72768-3M: This modelK-T72768-4: This model with lever handleK-T72768-9M: This model with lever handleK-T72767: This model with prong handle less diverterK-T72767-4: This model with lever handle less diverterK-T72767-9M: This model with swing lever handle less diverterWith everything that Kohler does it lives on the leading edge of design and technology, while maintaining a constant level of quality regardless of price. Kohler sets the standard of excellence in its field, and yet is constantly striving to improve.From sustainable products in the kitchen and bath, to engines for lawn tractors and generators, to power systems that protect data centers and urban landscapes all over the world; this is what the Kohler Company is all about. Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome