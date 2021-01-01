Kohler K-T72767-3M-SHOWER Artifacts Shower Trim Package with Single Function Rain Shower Head and Katalyst Technology Oil Rubbed Bronze (2BZ) Showers

Kohler K-T72767-3M-SHOWER Artifacts Shower Trim Package with Single Function Rain Shower Head and Katalyst Technology Shower Package Includes:K-T72767-3M: Artifacts shower trim with six-prong handleK-72773: Artifacts 2.5 GPM shower head with Katalyst technologyK-72775: Artifacts shower arm and wall flangeProduct Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of solid brassKohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing, exceeding industry standards for durabilityOptimized Katalyst spray face features 66 translucent nozzlesFeatures an ergonomic six-prong handleCoordinates seamlessly with the Artifacts CollectionSingle function rain shower headSingle function cartridge - one handle controls on/off operation and temperaturePressure balancing valve cartridgeShower package includes: valve trim, shower head, and shower armDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA CompliantFeatures an extra-secure mounting assemblyAll hardware needed for mounting is includedProduct Technologies / Benefits:Katalyst: Katalyst shower heads use cutting-edge air-induction technology, internal waterways, and a new nozzle design to infuse the water spray with two liters of air per minute. This powerful, even flow minimizes wasteful overspray and increases performance, producing larger, fuller water drops to enrich and heighten the sensory experience of your shower.Valve Trim Specifications:Six-prong handle included with trimEscutcheon Diameter: 6-9/16"Rough-in valve is sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Shower Head Specifications:Single function shower head with rain spray patternShower head rotates on a Katalyst air-induction swivel assemblyFlow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Shower Head Width: 6"Shower Arm Length: 10-11/16"Wall flange included Pressure Balanced Oil Rubbed Bronze (2BZ)