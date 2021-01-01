Kohler K-T387-4 Devonshire Double Handle Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Diverter and Metal Lever Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Roman Tub

Kohler K-T387-4 Devonshire Double Handle Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Diverter and Metal Lever Handles Product Features:Deck mounted roman tub faucet with Diverter Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime faucet warranty faucet body/Trim constructed of brass, ensuring durability and dependability Kohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing, exceeding industry standards for durability Double handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valves Deck mounted installation - faucet mounts directly to the tub fixture Coordinates seamlessly with a variety of bathroom products from the Devonshire Collection ADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act Rough in valve is not included with this model (when adding to cart, valve will be offered) Features an extra-secure mounting assembly Product Specifications: Overall Height: 6-13/16" (measured from base to highest point on faucet) Spout Height: 4-1/2" (measured from mounting surface to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 8-15/16" (measured from center of faucet base to center of spout outlet) Installation Type: Deck mounted Number of Holes Required for Installation: 3 2 handles are included with the faucet Double Handle Polished Chrome