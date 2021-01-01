From kohler
Kohler K-T14672-4 Single Handle Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Metal Lever Handle from the Loure Collection Vibrant Brushed Nickel Showers Valve
Advertisement
Kohler K-T14672-4 Single Handle Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Metal Lever Handle from the Loure Collection Single Handle Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Metal Lever Handle from the Loure CollectionCombining a sleek profile with enhanced utility, the Loure faucet collection introduces a classically modern look.Patented K-joint installation ensures consistent trim appearance, regardless of variability in valve rough-inErgonomic lever handle is ADA-compliantTrim requires valve to completeKOHLER finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing, exceeding industry durability standards over two times Thermostatic Vibrant Brushed Nickel