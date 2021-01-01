From kohler
Kohler K-T13133-4A Single Handle Rite-Temp Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim with Single Function Shower Head from the Pinstripe Pure Series
Kohler K-T13133-4A Single Handle Rite-Temp Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim with Single Function Shower Head from the Pinstripe Pure Series Pinstripe Pure Single Handle Rite-Temp Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim with Single Function ShowerheadPinstripe Pure features a smooth surface, appealing to those who seek a more classic interpretation of traditional design. Offered across the entire product line, this simpler approach reflects the Pinstripe aesthetic with a warm, quiet regard. Rite-Temp® pressure-balancing technology maintains water temperature within +/-3 degrees Fahrenheit High-temperature limit stop allows you to preset a comfortable maximum temperature to eliminate scalding Completes Pinstripe design solution with KOHLER® fixtures and accessories Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome