Kohler K-T10592-4 Bancroft Double Handle Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Metal Lever Handles Oil Rubbed Bronze (2BZ) Faucet Roman Tub Double

Kohler K-T10592-4 Bancroft Double Handle Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Metal Lever Handles Kohler K-T10592-4 Features:Deck mounted roman tub faucetSolid brass construction for durability and reliabilityFluid design lines for ease of cleaningBath Faucet features diverter in the spout when used with new K-438-K valve; this eliminates the need for a separate push button diverter when used with handshowerPart of the Bancroft faucet collectionKohler K-T10592-4 Specifications:Overall Height: 5-7/16" (deck to highest part of faucet)Spout Height: 3-3/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-1/8" (center of faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 12 gallons-per-minute3 holes required for faucet installationBancroft™ deck-mount bath faucet trim with metal lever handlesInspired by early 1900s American design, Bancroft™ faucets combine a nostalgic aesthetic with solid brass construction to achieve universal appeal and reliable performance for today's bathroom. This deck-mount bath faucet trim with metal lever handles embodies a traditional elegance that complements the Bancroft Suite of products. Flexible stainless steel supplies enable a fast and easy installation. Double Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze (2BZ)