Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker, Black + Illy 100% Arabica Bean Signature Italian Blend Roasted Single Serve Drip Brewed Coffee K Cup Pods, Classico Medium Roast, 32Count

MULTISTREAM TECHNOLOGY: Extracts more flavor and aroma* in every brew. *vs Keurig leading K-Classic brewer with The Original Donut Shop Coffee K-Cup pod CUSTOMIZE YOUR CUP: Brew a stronger cup, or brew hot over ice for refreshing iced coffee. MULTIPLE BREW SIZES: Brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12 oz. cup. CONVENIENCE: illy’s coffee is roasted to perfection and then air-cooled to create a distinctive, smooth, and balanced taste in the convenience of single-serve coffee pods. Just insert these K-Cup Pods in your Keurig brewer and enjoy. CLASSICO MEDIUM ROAST: Composed of 9 of the finest 100% Arabica coffee sourced worldwide, the medium roast features a rich and balanced taste with notes of caramel and chocolate. WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COFFEE: illy caffè was named on Ethisphere’s list for the seventh consecutive year, among just a handful of honorees in the beverage industry, highlighting illy’s achievement of leading with integrity.