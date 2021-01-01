Baldwin K010.MR Contemporary Pair of Knobs for use with Screen Door Mortise Locks from the Estate Series Satin Nickel Screen Door Mortise Part Knob

Baldwin K010.MR Contemporary Pair of Knobs for use with Screen Door Mortise Locks from the Estate Series Features: Image shows knobs and trim, actual product does not come with trim Solid brass construction provides a premium, heavy duty feel and offers exceptional durability Reversible design for left or right handed applications Can be paired with a number of trim styles for a personal touch Covered by a limited lifetime mechanical and 1 year finish warranty for standard finishes Product Technologies: Solid Forged Brass Construction: All Baldwin hardware begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies—producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands—solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion. Lifetime Finishes™: Baldwin's multi-patented Lifetime Finishes™ provide unprecedented protection against the effects of weather, normal wear and tear, and even the rigorous test of coastal salt air. By adapting the vapor deposition processed used to create premium gold pens, Baldwin creates a unique surface across your door hardware that is guaranteed to withstand the ravages of time. Living Finishes: Baldwin Living Finishes, which include Non-Lacquered Brass, Vintage Brass, Oil Rubbed Bronze, and Distressed Oil Rubbed Bronze, are designed to mimic the patina of a well-loved piece of vintage hardware, and as such will change and adapt over time naturally. For those who appreciate the well-worn look of aged door hardware, but still require the strength and durability of a Baldwin finish, Living Finishes are an ideal fit. Specifications: Door Thickness: 1-1/8" to 1-3/8" Handing: Reversible, Left or Right Knob Diameter: 1-9/16" Projection: 1-1/4" Material: Brass Knob Satin Nickel