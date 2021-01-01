Kohler K-MEMOIRS-DMS25-4S Memoirs Thermostatic Shower System with Multi Function Shower Head Hand Shower Body Sprays Valve Trims Polished Chrome

Kohler K-MEMOIRS-DMS25-4S Memoirs Thermostatic Shower System with Multi Function Shower Head, Hand Shower, Body Sprays, Valve Trims Do you like this shower system, but want to make changes to it? Give us a call and one of our Kohler Performance Showering Experts will help you customize your own personal Kohler shower system.Kohler K-Memoirs-DMS25-4 Features:Multifunction shower head, body sprays, and hand showerLever handle valve trimsMultiple diverter settings allow for individual use functions or shared use functionsSlide bar provides an adjustable hand shower holderThermostatic trim will control the temperature - high temperature safety stop ensures temperature stays below 120 degreesVolume control trim adjusts the flow of waterDiverter trim allows for single use function or shared use function between each of the shower headsComplete shower system, everything required for installation comes includedRough in valves are includedKohler K-Memoirs-DMS25-4S Technologies:MasterClean Technology: Translucent spray nozzles prohibit mineral buildup for easy cleaning.Kohler K-MEMOIRS-DMS25-4 Specifications:Showerhead Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minuteHandshower Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minuteBody Sprays Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minuteAbout Kohler K-Memoirs-DMS25-4S:Refined Memoirs Collection with Stately design draws its inspiration from traditional furniture and architectural elements.Gracious living is characterized by qualities of charm, good taste, generosity of spirit and the enhancement of nature. It is Kohler’s mission that you can improve your sense of gracious living with every experience you have with a Kohler product or service. With everything that Kohler does it lives on the leading edge of design and technology, while maintaining a constant level of quality regardless of price. Kohler sets the standard of excellence in its field, and yet is constantly striving to improve. From sustainable products in the kitchen and bath, to engines for lawn tractors and generators, to power systems that protect data centers and urban landscapes all over the world; this is what the Kohler Company is all about.Shower System Includes:K-444 Shower HeadK-419 Hand ShowerK-8002 Body SpraysK-14679 Shower ArmK-98351 Wall SupplyK-9514 HoseK-422 Hand shower BracketK-T10421-4S Thermostatic TrimK-T10424-4S Diverter TrimK-T10423-4S Volume Control TrimK-2975-KS Thermostatic ValveK-728-K Diverter ValveK-2977-K Volume Control Valve Thermostatic Polished Chrome