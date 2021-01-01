Kohler K-MARGAUX-DTV17 Margaux DTV+ Shower System with Single Function Shower Head Hand Shower Slide Bar Rain Head Valve Trims Polished Chrome

Kohler K-MARGAUX-DTV17 Margaux DTV+ Shower System with Single Function Shower Head, Hand Shower, Slide Bar, Rain Head, Valve Trims Do you like this shower system, but want to make changes to it? Give us a call and one of our Kohler Performance Showering Experts will help you customize your own personal Kohler shower system.Kohler K-Margaux-DTV17 Features:Single function shower head, hand shower, and rain headDTV+ digital shower controlsMultiple diverter settings allow for individual use functions or shared use functionsDTV+ interface controls which shower heads are on and the temperature of the waterComplete shower system, everything required for installation comes includedRough in valves are includedKohler K-Margaux-DTV17S Technologies:Katalyst Technology: Air-induction technology maximizes every water drop by infusing air into the water stream for a fuller, more powerful spray.MasterClean Technology: Translucent spray nozzles prohibit mineral buildup for easy cleaning.DTV+ Technology: DTV+ touch screen interface to control every element of your shower and create a true multi-sensory showering experience. Pre-programmed spa experiences based on actual hydrotherapies. Customize your showering experience down to the last detail. Precision temperature. Timing. Coordination between shower components. All with a simple touch.Kohler K-MARGAUX-DTV17 Specifications:Showerhead Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minuteHandshower Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minuteAbout Kohler K-Margaux-DTV17S:Blending traditional design with contemporary accents, Margaux faucets are an ideal complement to any modern bathroom.Gracious living is characterized by qualities of charm, good taste, generosity of spirit and the enhancement of nature. It is Kohler’s mission that you can improve your sense of gracious living with every experience you have with a Kohler product or service. With everything that Kohler does it lives on the leading edge of design and technology, while maintaining a constant level of quality regardless of price. Kohler sets the standard of excellence in its field, and yet is constantly striving to improve. From sustainable products in the kitchen and bath, to engines for lawn tractors and generators, to power systems that protect data centers and urban landscapes all over the world; this is what the Kohler Company is all about.Shower System Includes:K-16244-AK Shower HeadK-419 Hand ShowerK-13692 Rain HeadK-7394 Rain Head Shower ArmK-16280 Shower ArmK-427 Wall SupplyK-9514 HoseK-422 Hand shower BracketK-682-K DTV+ ValveK-99694 BracketK-99693 InterfaceK-99695 Controller ModuleK-97172 Data Cable Thermostatic Polished Chrome