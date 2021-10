Kohler K-ARTIFACTS-RT11-9 Artifacts Rite-Temp Pressure Balanced Shower System with Shower Head and Hand Shower Oil Rubbed Bronze (2BZ) Showers Shower

Kohler K-ARTIFACTS-RT11-9 Artifacts Rite-Temp Pressure Balanced Shower System with Shower Head and Hand Shower Kohler K-ARTIFACTS-RT11-9 Package Includes:K-72773 Artifacts Shower HeadK-72776 Artifacts Hand ShowerK-T72767-9M Artifacts Rite-Temp Pressure Balanced Valve TrimK-T72770-9M Artifacts Transfer Valve TrimK-9514 MasterShower 60" Shower HoseK-72775 Artifacts Shower ArmK-72798 Artifacts Slide Bar and K-72799 Slide Bar TrimK-72796 Artifacts Wall Supply ElbowK-304-KS Rite-Temp Pressure Balanced Rough In ValveK-728-K MasterShower Transfer ValveKohler K-ARTIFACTS-RT11-9 Features:Shower head, hand shower, shower hose, and rough in valves are covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantySlide bar, valve trims, shower arm, and wall supply elbow are covered under Kohler's limited one year warrantyPressure balanced shower system with decorative lever handlesShower trim controls the temperature and volumeTransfer valve trim allows for individual functions and shared functionsIntegrated service stops on Rite-Temp rough in valve30" shower slide bar60" metal shower hoseSingle function shower head and hand showerShower head designed with Katalyst technology and 66 nozzlesHand shower offers full spray coverage with 48 nozzlesKohler K-ARTIFACTS-RT11-9 Technologies:Katalyst: Cutting-edge air-induction technology, internal waterways, and a new nozzle design to infuse the water spray with two liters of air per minute. This powerful, even flow minimizes wasteful overspray and increases performance, producing larger, fuller water drops to enrich and heighten the sensory experience of your showerMasterClean: Reduces mineral build up and makes cleaning easierRite-Temp: Pressure balancing technology maintains water temperature within +/- 3 degrees FahrenheitKohler K-ARTIFACTS-RT11-9 Specifications:Shower Trim Diameter: 6-9/16"Transfer Trim Diameter: 4-1/2"Shower Head Diameter: 6"Hand Shower Head Diameter: 3-5/8"Shower Head Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Flow Rate: 2.0 gallons-per-minuteShower Slide Bar Height: 30"Shower Hose Length: 60" Pressure Balanced Oil Rubbed Bronze (2BZ)