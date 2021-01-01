K & F Concept EOS to E Mount Adapter Compatible for Canon EF EF-S Mount Lens to E NEX Mount Mirrorless Cameras with Matting Varnish Design for Sony.

functionyou can mount canon ef ef-s mount lens to sony nex e-mount mirrorless cameras; materialall-metal design; hardened anodized aluminum construction, matting varnish inside to avoid light reflection; featuresdiaphragm control of the lens is set manually. supports manual control, manual focus, manual exposure and focus to infinity; cameras compatibilitydesigned for sony alpha e-mount cameras: sony alpha a7, a7r, a7s, a7 ii, a7r ii, a7s ii sony alpha a3000, a5000, a6000, a6300, a6500, a3500, a5100, aqx1, pxw-fs7 sony nex-3, nex-5, nex-c3, nex-5n, nex-7, nex-f3, nex-5r, nex-5t, nex-6, nex-f3, nex-3n sony nex-vg10, nex-vg20, nex-vg30, nex-vg900, nex-fs100, nex-fs700, nex-ea50 etc verify your lens and camera mountyou can find your lens/camera mount in the len's/ camera's original user manual. or find your lens/camera on the manufacturers' website and under the product specifications look for "mount type" before oeder.