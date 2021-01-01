Kohler K-99899-G Awaken 1.75 GPM Multi-Function Hand Shower Package with MasterClean Sprayface - Includes Slide Bar and Hose Vibrant Brushed Nickel

Kohler K-99899-G Awaken 1.75 GPM Multi-Function Hand Shower Package with MasterClean Sprayface - Includes Slide Bar and Hose This all-in-one kit includes the Awaken 1.75GPM multifunction handshower, a 36" slidebar, and a 60" metal hose. Advanced spray performance delivers three distinct sprays - wide coverage, intense drenching, and targeted massage - with a smooth rotation of a thumb tab. Ergonomic design makes for superior comfort and ease of use, with ideal balance and weight in the hand. The artfully sculpted sprayface takes its inspiration from the purposeful patterns found in nature, complementing a wide range of bathroom styles.Kohler K-99899-G Features:Handshower features transitional designHand shower equipped with three spray functions; wide, drench, massageThumb tab allows for a smooth transition between spraysMasterClean sprayface is easy to cleanThe 36" slidebar features adjustable mounting brackets for installation flexibilityIncludes 60" metal hoseADA non-positive shut offWall supply elbow not included (sold separately) Multi Function Vibrant Brushed Nickel