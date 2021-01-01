From kohler
Kohler K-99678-SH9 Adjustable Vanity Right Side Shelf with Built In Electrical Outlets Natural Maple Bathroom Storage Bathroom Shelf Wood
Kohler K-99678-SH9 Adjustable Vanity Right Side Shelf with Built In Electrical Outlets Product Features: Constructed of wood ensuring durability and dependability Covered under Kohler's 1 year limited warranty High quality finish – will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Coordinates seamlessly with the Jacquard, Damask, and Poplin vanity Collections Front edge built in electrical outlets for easy access beneath the vanity, rather than cluttered on the vanity top Designed to fit within select vanities only Width: 23-1/8" Projection (Depth): 18" Height: 3-1/8" Secure mounting assembly Wood Natural Maple