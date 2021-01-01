Kohler K-99662-15 Damask Wood Frame for K-99000 and K-99001 Verdera Medicine Cabinets Mohair Grey Bathroom Storage Accessories and Parts Medicine

From kohler
Kohler K-99662-15 Damask Wood Frame for K-99000 and K-99001 Verdera Medicine Cabinets Kohler K-99662-15 Features: Constructed of wood, ensuring durability and dependability Covered under Kohler's 1 year limited warranty High quality finish - will resist fading and peeling through everyday use Coordinates seamlessly with the Damask Collection Catalyzed conversion varnish is durable and moisture resistant Suitable for K-99000 and K-99001 Verdera medicine cabinets Secure mounting assembly attaches directly to the wall Frames and Trim Kits Mohair Grey