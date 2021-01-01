Kohler K-99543-R Jute 36" Vanity Cabinet Only - Wall Mounted / Floating Installation Type Linen White Bathroom Storage Vanity Cabinet Only Single

Kohler K-99543-R Jute 36" Vanity Cabinet Only - Wall Mounted / Floating Installation Type Kohler Tailored Vanities are made to order. Because of this, the vendor does not allow cancellations or returns. Kohler K-99543-R Features: Vanity cabinet is constructed of solid wood and veneers, providing sturdy function and clean appearance Covered under Kohler's 1 year limited warranty Catalyzed conversion varnish is durable and moisture-resistant Three-way adjustable slow-close cabinet hinges offer 110-degree opening capability Part of the Kohler Tailored Vanities Collection Vanity features 1 full-sized cabinet, providing ample concealed storage space Vanity features 1 full-extension drawer, providing ample concealed storage space - drawer operates on smooth ball-bearing glides with soft-close hardware Vanity top and sink are not included with this model - must be purchased separately Configurable design does not include hardware - pick your own to customize the look of your unit (when adding to cart, hardware will be offered) Solid construction and assembly provide years of reliable performance Product Specifications: Overall Height: 19-1/2" (measured from ground level to highest point of vanity) Overall Depth: 21-7/8" (measured from back edge to front edge of vanity) Overall Width: 36" (measured from left edge to right edge of vanity) Cabinet Cabinet Installation Type: Wall mounted / floating Number of Drawers: 1 Number of Doors: 1 Configuration: Vanity base only - top and sink must be ordered separately (see below for coordinating items) Coordinating Vanity Tops: K-2781-1: 37" Ceramic Top with Rectangular Basin and 1 Faucet Hole K-2781-8: 37" Ceramic Top with Rectangular Basin and 3 Faucet Holes K-2798-1: 37" Ceramic Top with Oval Basin and 1 Faucet Hole K-2798-8: 37" Ceramic Top with Oval Basin and 3 Faucet Holes K-5423: 37" Solid Surface Top with Cutout for Oval Verticyl Sink K-5457: 37" Solid Surface Top with Cutout for Rectangular Verticyl Sink K-5438: 37" Solid Surface Top Without Cutout Coordinating Accessories: K-99670: Lap Drawer K-99674: 2-Drawer Bridge K-99684: Drawer Divider Insert K-99681: Power Strip K-99676: Side Kit K-99682: Organizer Tray K-99683: Makeup Tray K-99738: Appliance Tray Variations: K-99543-R: This model K-99543-L: This model with drawers on left K-99542: This model without drawers Single Linen White