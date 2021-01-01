Kohler K-99527-LG Poplin 24" Vanity Cabinet Only - Free Standing Installation Type Claret Suede Bathroom Storage Vanity Cabinet Only Single

Kohler K-99527-LG Poplin 24" Vanity Cabinet Only - Free Standing Installation Type Kohler Tailored Vanities are made to order. Because of this, the vendor does not allow cancellations or returns.Kohler K-99527-LG Features:Vanity cabinet is constructed of solid wood and veneers, providing sturdy function and clean appearanceCovered under Kohler's 1 year limited warrantyCatalyzed conversion varnish is durable and moisture-resistantThree-way adjustable slow-close cabinet hinges offer 110-degree opening capabilityPart of the Kohler Tailored Vanities CollectionVanity features 2 full-sized cabinets, providing ample concealed storage spaceVanity features 1 full-extension drawer, providing ample concealed storage space - drawer operates on smooth ball-bearing glides with soft-close hardwareVanity top and sink are not included with this model - must be purchased separatelyConfigurable design does not include hardware - pick your own to customize the look of your unit (when adding to cart, hardware will be offered)Solid construction and assembly provide years of reliable performanceProduct Specifications:Overall Height: 34-1/2" (measured from ground level to highest point of vanity)Overall Depth: 21-7/8" (measured from back edge to front edge of vanity)Overall Width: 24" (measured from left edge to right edge of vanity)Cabinet Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Drawers: 1Number of Doors: 2Configuration: Vanity base only - top and sink must be ordered separately (see below for coordinating items)Coordinating Vanity Tops:K-2777-1: 25" Ceramic Top with Rectangular Basin and 1 Faucet HoleK-2777-8: 25" Ceramic Top with Rectangular Basin and 3 Faucet HolesK-2791-1: 25" Ceramic Top with Oval Basin and 1 Faucet HoleK-2791-8: 25" Ceramic Top with Oval Basin and 3 Faucet HolesK-5421: 25" Solid Surface Top with Cutout for Oval Verticyl SinkK-5455: 25" Solid Surface Top with Cutout for Rectangular Verticyl SinkK-5436: 25" Solid Surface Top Without CutoutCoordinating Accessories:K-99666: MirrorK-99669: Lap DrawerK-99673: 2-Drawer BridgeK-99684: Drawer Divider InsertK-99681: Power StripK-99676: Side KitK-99682: Organizer TrayK-99683: Makeup TrayK-99738: Appliance TrayVariations:K-99527-LG: This modelK-99527-TK: This model with toe-kick Single Claret Suede