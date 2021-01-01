Kohler K-98740 WaterTile 2.4 GPM Ceiling Mount Rainhead with Four 22-Nozzle Sprayheads Polished Chrome Showers Shower Heads Single Function

Kohler K-98740 WaterTile 2.4 GPM Ceiling Mount Rainhead with Four 22-Nozzle Sprayheads WaterTile Four 22-nozzle sprayheads, WaterTile Square Rain overhead showering panels provide luxurious water delivery that even Mother Nature would envy. Four fully adjustable and pivoting square sprayheads distribute a relaxing shower of water that simulates a gentle summer rain. Product Features: Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Luxurious water delivery that Mother Nature would envy Relaxing shower of water stimulates a gentle summer rain Single function shower head Shower Head Width: 9-7/8" Shower Head Depth: 2-5/8" Flow Rate: 2.4 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Designed to easily install with standard US plumbing connections All hardware required for installation is included Product Technologies / Benefits: MasterClean: Translucent spray nozzles prohibit mineral buildup for easy cleaning. About Kohler: Gracious living is characterized by qualities of charm, good taste, generosity of spirit and the enhancement of nature. It is Kohler's mission that you can improve your sense of gracious living with every experience you have with a Kohler product or service. With everything that Kohler does it lives on the leading edge of design and technology, while maintaining a constant level of quality regardless of price. Kohler sets the standard of excellence in its field, and yet is constantly striving to improve. From sustainable products in the kitchen and bath, to engines for lawn tractors and generators, to power systems that protect data centers and urban landscapes all over the world; this is what the Kohler Company is all about. Single Function Polished Chrome