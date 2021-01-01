Kohler k-97283-4 July Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet with Metal Grid Drain Assembly Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Single Handle

Kohler k-97283-4 July Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet with Metal Grid Drain Assembly Product Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime faucet warrantyFaucet body constructed of brass, ensuring durability and dependabilityKohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing, exceeding industry standards for durabilitySingle handle operationMounts in a single hole configuration - one hole required for spout and attached handleBrass grid drain assembly included for complete installationCoordinates seamlessly with a variety of bathroom products from the July CollectionADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities ActLow lead compliant - meets federal and state regulations for lead contentWaterSense Certified product - uses at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets while still meeting strict performance guide linesFeatures an extra-secure mounting assemblyAll hardware needed for installation is includedProduct Specifications:Overall Height: 4-1/2" (measured from countertop to highest point on faucet)Spout Height: 1-13/16" (measured from countertop to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-3/8" (measured from center of faucet base to center of spout outlet)Mounting Type: Single holeFlow Rate: .5 GPM (gallons per minute)Number of Holes Required for Installation: 11 handle are included with the faucet Single Handle Polished Chrome