From kohler
Kohler K-9349 Expanse™ Curved Shower Rod with Traditional Design Polished Stainless Shower Accessories Shower Curtain Rods Curved
Kohler K-9349 Expanse Curved Shower Rod with Traditional Design Expanse(tm) Curved Shower Rod - Traditional Design Increase bathing/showering space by 6" with the new Expanse Curved Shower rod. Available in 3 styles, Expanse Curved Shower rods coordinates perfectly with the Expanse Curved Apron Bath or any bath/shower design. Adjustable to fit 5' - 6' baths or shower enclosures Provides an additional 6" of space in the bath/shower environment Pivoting flanges ensures secure installation Installation template and hardware included Curved Polished Stainless