Kohler K-90028 Choreograph 96" Shower Wall Outside Corner Joint (Set of 2) Biscuit Showers Shower Walls Trim Piece

Kohler K-90028 Choreograph 96" Shower Wall Outside Corner Joint (Set of 2) The Choreograph collection makes it easier than ever to create a shower space that caters to your needs, your style, and your life. Complete your Choreograph shower installation with outside corner joints to match your selected shower walls. The outside corner joint creates a clean finished look while concealing the sealing silicone, which is often the first place to retain dirt and mold in a shower.Kohler K-90028 Features:For use with Kohler Choreograph wall panels and accent panelsPackage contains two 96" lengthsHeight in-field trimmableAluminum constructionCovered under Kohler's limited lifetime warranty Kohler K-90028 Specifications:Overall Length: 96” Trim Piece Biscuit