Kohler K-8679-3A2 Riverby 33" Drop In Double Basin Cast Iron Kitchen Sink White Fixture Kitchen Sink Cast Iron

Kohler K-8679-3A2 Riverby 33" Drop In Double Basin Cast Iron Kitchen Sink The understated beauty of this Riverby sink makes it an elegant and versatile addition to the kitchen. The two equal-sized basins feature a sloped base that minimizes water pooling. Crafted from enameled cast iron, this sink resists chipping, cracking, or burning for years of beauty and reliable performance. It comes with a custom-fit colander with integral cutting board and a stainless-steel bottom sink rack.Kohler K-8679-3A2 Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warranty33 inch minimum base cabinet widthDouble equal bowls9 inch depthThree faucet holesBowl slopes 2 degrees toward drain to minimize water poolingOffset drains increase workspace in the sink and storage space underneathIncludes colander with integral cutting board and bottom sink rackKohler K-8679-3A2 Specifications:Sink Length: 33" (from left to right)Sink Width: 22" (from front to back)Sink Height: 9-5/8" (from top to bottom)Faucet Holes: 3Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles)Minimum Cabinet Size: 33"Drain Connection: 1-1/2" Cast Iron White