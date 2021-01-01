Kohler K-865-JH Tea-For-Two 72" Drop In Undermount Acrylic Experience Tub with Reversible Drain and Overflow White Tub Whirlpool Drop-In

Kohler K-865-JH Tea-For-Two 72" Drop In, Undermount Acrylic Experience Tub with Reversible Drain and Overflow Kohler K-865-JH Features:Covered under Kohler's 5 year components warrantyAcrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to cleanWhirlpool tubs provide a relaxing and invigorating bathing experienceInstalls in a drop in or undermount configurationTub features a heater that maintains water temperature for constant bathing comfortLeft, reversible or right drain placementDrain assembly sold separatelyEquipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageMade in AmericaADA compliantKohler K-865-JH Technologies and Benefits:Flexjet®: Hydromassage jets can be individually adjusted for water flow and directionTub Specifications:Overall Height: 20-7/8" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 72" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 36" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 49" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 22" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 19-1/2" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 89 gallonsWater Depth: 17"Amperage: 15 ANumber of Jets: 6 Drop-In White