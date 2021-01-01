Kohler K-837 Bellwether 60" Alcove Soaking Tub with Left Drain White Tub Soaking Alcove

Kohler K-837 Bellwether 60" Alcove Soaking Tub with Left Drain Bellwether Update of a bestseller, Bellwether features a clean, contemporary design in a popular, industry-standard size. Its integral apron simplifies alcove installation, while a low step-over threshold allows for comfortable entry and exit. Bellwether's wide ledges provide storage space for towels, toiletries, and other items. Crafted from enameled cast iron, this bath offers years of reliable performance. Product Features: Kohler's cast iron components carry a limited lifetime warranty Tub is constructed from enameled cast iron, combining strength with durability Soaking tub - provides the user with a soothing and relaxing bathing experience Bellwether tubs feature clean, contemporary design in a popular, industry-standard size Installs in a three-wall alcove configuration Tile flange simplifies installation and prevents water seepage behind the wall A SafeGuard™ slip-resistant bottom removes the danger of slipping and sliding while moving about the tub Equipped with an overflow assembly, permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillage ADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the American's with Disabilities Act Product Technologies and Benefits: Enameled Cast-Iron: Kohler Enameled Cast-Iron combines the strength, durability, and insulation benefits of cast-iron with the scratch, chip, and burn resistance of a baked, powder coat finish and comes with an exceptional Lifetime Limited Warranty. When these materials are combined it gives the sink or tub the strength to last a lifetime of use. Kohler Enameled Cast-Iron is also available in a wide variety of specialty colors allowing you to truly customize your home. Product Specifications: Overall Height: 14-1/2" (measured from top of tub rim to bottom of basin) Overall Width: 30-1/4" (measured from back outer rim to front outer rim) Overall Length: 60" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim) Basin Width (Bottom): 19-5/16" (back to front measurement at bottom of basin walls) Basin Length (Bottom): 48-3/4" (right to left measurement at bottom of basin walls) Basin Width (Top): 21-3/16" (back to front measurement at top of basin walls) Basin Length (Top): 54-11/16" (right to left measurement at top of basin walls) Water Depth: 9" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity) Maximum Water Capacity: 32.6 gallons Drain Location: Left Variations: K-838 Right-hand drain version of this model K-847 66" version of this model Alcove White