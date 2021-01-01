Kohler K-746 Seaforth 54" Enameled Cast Iron Soaking Bathtub for Alcove Installations with Right Drain White Tub Soaking Alcove

Kohler K-746 Seaforth 54" Enameled Cast Iron Soaking Bathtub for Alcove Installations with Right Drain Tub Features:Kohler's cast iron components carry a limited lifetime warrantyTub is constructed from Enameled Cast Iron combining strength with durabilityStraight forward styling make Seaforth a natural choice for a variety of bathroom decorsInstalls in a three-wall alcove configurationA textured slip-resistant bottom takes the worry out of slipping and sliding as you move about the tubADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the American's with Disabilities ActProduct Meets or Exceeds the Following Codes and Standards: ADA, CSA, OBC, ASMEPair this bath with other products from the Seaforth Collection for a coordinated elegant look in the bathroomProduct Technologies and Benefits:Enameled Cast-Iron: Kohler Enameled Cast-Iron combines the strength, durability, and insulation benefits of cast-iron with the scratch, chip, and burn resistance of a baked, powder coat finish and comes with an exceptional Lifetime Limited Warranty. When these materials are combined it gives the sink or tub the strength to last a lifetime of use. Kohler Enameled Cast-Iron is also available in a wide variety of specialty colors allowing you to truly customize your home.Tub Specifications:Overall Height: 14" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 30-1/4" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 54" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 22" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 37" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Width (Top): 24" (back to front measurement of the top of basin walls)Basin Length (Top): 48" (right to left measurement of the top of the basin walls)Water Depth: 10-3/4" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity)Maximum Water Capacity: 30-gallonsDrain Location: RightVariations On This Tub:K-746: This modelK-745: This model with left hand drainWith everything that Kohler does it lives on the leading edge of design and technology, while maintaining a constant level of quality regardless of price. Kohler sets the standard of excellence in its field, and yet is constantly striving to improve.From sustainable products in the kitchen and bath, to engines for lawn tractors and generators, to power systems that protect data centers and urban landscapes all over the world; this is what the Kohler Company is all about. Alcove White