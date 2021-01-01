From kohler
Kohler K-73148 Composed Wall Mounted Euro Toilet Paper Holder Matte Black Bathroom Hardware Toilet Paper Holder
Kohler K-73148 Composed Wall Mounted Euro Toilet Paper Holder Kohler K-73148 Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed from brass and zinc ensuring durability and reliabilityHigh quality finish – will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Composed line seamlesslySecure mounting assemblyConcealed screws for a clean aestheticKohler K-73148 Specifications:Width: 6-1/16" (left to right of the bar)Height: 7-1/16" (top to bottom) Matte Black