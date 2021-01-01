Kohler K-72759-4 Artifacts Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Lever Handles - Free Metal Pop-Up Drain Assembly with purchase Vibrant Brushed Nickel

Kohler K-72759-4 Artifacts Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Lever Handles - Free Metal Pop-Up Drain Assembly with purchase Product Features:All Kohler Widespread Faucets come with handles and valves pre-assembledSpout, handles, valves, drain, tee assembly, supply lines, and attachment hardware come all in one boxFaucet body constructed of solid brassCovered under Kohler's limited lifetime faucet warrantyKohler's finishes are among the highest quality available today, they are guaranteed to resist corrosion and tarnishingLaminar flow provides a delicate stream while also conserving waterFaucets from the Artifacts Collection embody the perfect combination of quality craftsmanship and stylish designs to provide a unique look to any spaceDouble handle operation - handles rest on ¼ turn valvesMounts in a widespread configuration - 3 holes required with handles completely separate from spoutADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucetsLow lead compliant - meeting federal and state regulations for lead contentWaterSense Certified product - using at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guide linesDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware needed for mounting is included with faucetProduct Technologies / Benefits:WaterSense/Eco-Performance: To help make a difference on a global scale and further its role as industry leaders in eco-performance practices, Kohler has established partnerships with a number of environmental organizations, including WaterSense. Many Kohler faucets are equipped with low-flow aerators; meaning they use less water, while continuing to meet superior performance standards.Ultra-Glide Valve: Kohler has created the next generation of faucet valve technology with their Ultra-Glide ceramic valve. With high quality engineered ceramic materials this valve is built to be exceedingly durable and ultra smooth. With a lifetime of leak-free performance guaranteed, the Ultra-Glide is rated for up to 4,000,000 on/off cycles beating the industry standard by eight times. Unlike standard valves the Ultra-Glide confines the water below the valve stem, keeping the majority of components dry at all times; this reduces the corrosion and deterioration that affects most valves by eliminating the most common leak paths. Additionally this valve increases the turning radius of the faucet handles, allowing for greater and more pin-point control over volume and temperature of dispensed water. The Ultra-Glide represents the pinnacle in versatility, being found in bathroom, kitchen and even bidet faucets, it will last a lifetime and bring any home into the new age of faucet technologies.Quick Mount Installation: With Kohler's innovative valve technologies installation is now as simple as one-two-three. Simply place the faucet handles in the desired position on the counter-top and the valve cartridge threads directly in from the bottom with a locking nut. Now all that is required is the tightening of two mounting screws. In addition to the ease of installation, this process also gives an extra-secure mounting assembly. Where most faucet handles will loosen over time these handles will hold firmly in place for the life of the faucet.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 4-11/16" (measured from counter top to the highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 2-15/16" (measured from counter top to the spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-3/8" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of spout outlet)Mounting Type: WidespreadNumber of Holes Required For Installation: 3Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes): 8"-16"Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/2"Two metal lever handles included with faucetVariations:K-72759-4: This modelK-72759-3M: This model with cross handlesK-72759-9M: This model with swing lever handles Double Handle Vibrant Brushed Nickel