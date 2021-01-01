Kohler K-72567 Artifacts 18" Towel Bar Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 18 Inch

From kohler
Kohler K-72567 Artifacts 18" Towel Bar Product Features: Constructed of metal ensuring durability and dependability Covered under Kohler's one year limited warranty High quality finish – will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Coordinates seamlessly with the Artifacts Collection Width: 18" Overall Width: 21" Projection (Depth): 3-1/2" Height: 3" Secure mounting assembly All hardware required for installation is included 18 Inch Polished Chrome