From kohler
Kohler K-72419 Awaken 2 GPM Multi Function Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Shower Heads Multi Function
Advertisement
Kohler K-72419 Awaken 2 GPM Multi Function Shower Head Kohler K-72419 Features: Covered under manufacturer's Limited Lifetime residential warranty and a 1 Year Limited commercial warranty Coordinates perfectly with other items from the Awaken Collection Multi function shower head - featuring 3 spray patterns 60 spray nozzles for a satisfying shower experience Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connections Kohler K-72419 Specifications: Shower Head Width: 4-5/16" (left to right) Shower Head Height: 2-7/8" (top to bottom) Flow Rate (GPM): 2 gallons-per-minute Multi Function Polished Chrome