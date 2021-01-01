Kohler K-72419-29201 DTV Thermostatic Shower System with Shower Head Shower Arm Tub Spout Valve Trim and Rough-In Valve Polished Chrome Showers

Kohler K-72419-29201 DTV Thermostatic Shower System with Shower Head, Shower Arm, Tub Spout, Valve Trim, and Rough-In Valve Kohler K-72419-29201 Features:Shower Package Includes: shower head, shower arm, tub spout, valve trim, and rough-in valve60 spray nozzles for a satisfying shower experienceWall-mount non-diverter bath spoutMulti function shower head - featuring 3 spray patternsMetal construction ensures durability and reliabilityKohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing, exceeding industry durability standards over two timesEasy-to-use temperature dial controlDigital thermostatic valve technology guarantees accurate and safe temperature controlIntegrated push-button diverter provides simple, intuitive control of two shower outletsAdjustable high-temperature limit for added safetyAbility to run each outlet individually or at the same timeAnti-scald protectionSleek, minimalist designCompatible with the Kohler Mode app featuring Bluetooth wireless technology to provide remote on/off capability and setting adjustmentsInstall valve up to 20' away from the interface (cable included with UI)Pre-wired with three-prong plug for connection to 110V AC receptacleKohler K-72419-29201 Technologies and Benefits:MasterClean™: MasterClean™ sprayface features an easy-to-clean surface that withstands mineral buildupValve Trim Specifications:Features a thermostatic valveIntegrated diverter is located on the valve trimSwinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlIncludes a pre-set safety stop with override capabilityRough-in valve is included with this packageValve Trim Height: 2-1/2" (top to bottom)Valve Trim Width: 2-1/2" (left to right)Shower Head Specifications:Multi function shower head constructed of metal with 3 separate spray settings featuring drench, jet, wide spray patternsShower Head Flow Rate: 2 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Height: 4-5/8" (top to bottom)Shower Head Width: 4-5/16" (left to right)Shower Arm Length: 8-3/8" Thermostatic Polished Chrome