Kohler K-72418-G Awaken 1.75 GPM Multi Function Shower Head with MasterClean Sprayface Technology Polished Chrome Showers Shower Heads Multi Function

Kohler K-72418-G Awaken 1.75 GPM Multi Function Shower Head with MasterClean Sprayface Technology The Awaken shower head brings Kohler quality, design, and performance to your bath. Advanced spray performance delivers three distinct sprays - wide coverage, intense drenching, or targeted - while an ergonomically designed thumb tab smoothly transitions between sprays with a quick touch. The artfully sculpted sprayface reveals simple, architectural forms that complement contemporary and minimalist baths. Kohler K-72418-G Features: Awaken G-Series shower head features a contemporary design Advanced spray engine provides three alternate experiences: wide coverage, intense drenching, and targeted spray Simple thumb tab allows for a smooth transition between sprays Spray nozzles cover full area of sprayhead 1.75 GPM (gallons per minute) shower head flow rate 1/2" NPT connection Wall-mount installation Kohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing Kohler K-72418-G Technologies and Benefits: MasterClean™: The sprayface features an easy-to-clean surface that withstands mineral buildup Kohler K-72418-G Specifications: Shower Head Width: 3-9/16" (left to right) Shower Head Depth: 2-13/16" (front to back) Shower Head Height: 2-13/16" (top to bottom) Flow Rate (GPM): 1.75 Multi Function Polished Chrome