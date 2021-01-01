Kohler K-707546-L Revel 74" High x 39-1/8 - 44" Wide Pivot Frameless Shower Door with Thick Clear Glass Bright Polished Silver Showers Shower Doors

Kohler K-707546-L Revel 74" High x 39-1/8 - 44" Wide Pivot Frameless Shower Door with Thick Clear Glass Product Features: Covered by Kohler's 1 year limited warranty Frameless, 5/16-inch-thick crystal clear tempered glass complemented by anodized aluminum profiles and guide rails Self-closing mechanism offers superior feel and security against water leakage Vertical handle complements the contemporary style Ultra-low threshold creates easy entry and exit to the showering space CleanCoat® glass treatment repels water for improved ease of cleaning Out-of-plumb adjustability for simpler installation Can be installed to open to the left or right Pivot/Hinged shower door operation gives an impressive look to any shower unit and gives the feeling of more space as you utilize the shower Product Technologies / Benefits: CleanCoat®: Exclusive glass treatment that repels water for easier cleaning and helps maintain glass appearance over Specifications: Configuration: Shower Door Door Installation: Reversible Door Type: Pivot Frame Type: Frameless Glass Type: Clear Glass Thickness: 5/16" Grab Bars: No Height: 74" Width: 44" Collection: Revel ADA: No Installation Type: Alcove Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year Limited Number of Doors: 1 Walk Through: Yes Pivot Bright Polished Silver