Kohler K-707206-L Revel 76” High x 59-5/8" Wide Sliding Shower Door with Crystal Clear Glass Towel Bar and CleanCoat Technology Bright Polished

Kohler K-707206-L Revel 76 High x 59-5/8" Wide Sliding Shower Door with Crystal Clear Glass, Towel Bar and CleanCoat Technology Product Features: Covered by Kohler's 1 year limited warranty Frameless, 5/16-inch-thick crystal clear tempered glass complemented by anodized aluminum profiles and guide railsSliding shower doors are an elegant, space saving option perfect for smaller bathrooms Ultra-low threshold creates easy entry and exit to the showering space CleanCoat® glass treatment repels water for improved ease of cleaningAn integrated towel bar makes it easy to reach the bath towel after showering Out-of-plumb adjustability for simpler installation Can be installed to open to the left or rightAll hardware required for installation of shower door is included Product Technologies / Benefits: CleanCoat®: Exclusive glass treatment that repels water for easier cleaning and helps maintain glass appearance over Specifications: Configuration: Shower Door Door Installation: Reversible Door Type: Sliding Frame Type: Frameless Glass Type: Clear Glass Thickness: 5/16" Towel Bar: Yes Height: 76" Overall Width: 56-5/8 - 59-5/8"Walk Through Width: 25-3/4 - 28-3/4" Installation Type: Alcove Sliding Bright Polished Silver