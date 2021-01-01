Kohler K-707201-D3 Revel 70" High x 59-5/8" Wide Sliding Semi Frameless Shower Door with Frosted Glass Bright Polished Silver Showers Shower Doors

Kohler K-707201-D3 Revel 70" High x 59-5/8" Wide Sliding Semi Frameless Shower Door with Frosted Glass The Revel shower door creates an open, airy look with its frameless design, minimal top track, and clear wall jambs. Designed for easy personalization, the Revel series is available in a full range of Kohler finishes and height and glass options, so you can choose the ideal door for your needs. The 5/16" thick glass offers a luxurious, heavier feel. Revel frameless bath and shower doors combine superior performance with sleek, minimalist design for the perfect complement to your bathing and showering space.Kohler K-707201-D3 Features:Covered under Kohler's 1 year limited warrantyFrameless with 5/16" thick tempered frosted glassCenter-guided door system for smooth, quiet sliding actionFrameless design with minimal metal allows for greater ease of cleaningContemporary towel bar and knob combination offers storage on the outside of the door without encroaching on the bathing spaceLow bottom track creates easy entry and exit to the bathing spaceCleanCoat glass treatment repels water for improved ease of cleaningOut-of-plumb adjustability for simpler installationKohler K-707201-D3 Technologies and Benefits:CleanCoat®: Glass treatment on shower doors repels water for improved ease of cleaningKohler K-707201-D3 Specifications:Overall Height: 70" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 59-5/8" (left to right of door fixture)Maximum Door Opening: 28-3/4" (assuming door is not trimmed)Glass Thickness: 5/16"Number of Panels: 1 Sliding Bright Polished Silver