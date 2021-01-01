Kohler K-707002-L Revel 62" High x 59-5/8" Wide Frameless Bypass Sliding Shower Door with Clear Glass Bright Polished Silver Showers Shower Doors

Kohler K-707002-L Revel 62" High x 59-5/8" Wide Frameless Bypass Sliding Shower Door with Clear Glass Product Features:Covered by Kohler's 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of durable 5/16" tempered glass and complemented by anodized aluminum profiles and guide railsA frameless design gives a modern, sleek look to the showerSliding shower doors are an elegant, space saving option perfect for smaller bathroomsCoordinates seamlessly with the Revel Collection of shower basesDoor is factory treated with CleanCoat water-repellant coating for protection and easy maintenanceOut-of-plumb adjustment of the door makes for an easy installationAn integrated towel bar makes it easy to reach the bath towel after showeringThis is a shower door only - a shower base and wall(s) may be required to complete unitNote: The biggest challenge in selecting the correct shower door is determining the finished opening width - be sure your desired opening matches the "Door Opening(s)" note belowProduct Technologies / Benefits:CleanCoat: Exclusive glass treatment that repels water for easier cleaning and helps maintain glass appearance over time.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 62" (measured from top to bottom of fixture)Overall Width: 56-5/8" - 59-5/8" (measured from left to right of fixture)Glass Thickness: 5/16"Glass Type: ClearMaximum Door Opening: 28-3/4" (assumes door is not trimmed down)Door Opening(s): 25-3/4" to 28-3/4" (range of finished openings door will accommodate - trimming may be required)Number of Panels: 2 Bypass Bright Polished Silver