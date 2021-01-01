From kohler
Kohler K-702400-L Frameless Pivot Shower Door - 28.75"-30.25" W x 65.5" H Anodized Brushed Bronze Showers Shower Doors Pivot
Kohler K-702400-L Frameless Pivot Shower Door - 28.75"-30.25" W x 65.5" H Fluence frameless pivot shower door with Crystal Clear glass, 28-3/4" - 30-1/4"W x 65-1/2"HThe Fluence pivot shower door features a Eurostyle frameless design with Crystal Clear 1/4"-thick tempered glass. Featuring a roller compression latch that secures closure, the door allows 1-1/2" adjustability for out-of-plumb installations and can be installed to open to the left or right.28-3/4" - 30-1/4"W x 65-1/2"HCleanCoat glass coatingFrameless design maximizes glass areaTwo roller-compression latches allow for smooth, secure door closureA concealed hinge provides smooth, stable operationInside and outside elegant brass pull handlesNo top header eliminates clearance issuesAluminum components extruded from alloy 6063-T5Stainless steel hardware prevents rusting or corrosion1/4" Thick Crystal Clear tempered glassAvailable in sizes to fit 28-3/4" (730 mm) to 39" (991 mm) openingThe continuous contact point along the entire jamb edge provides a smooth, stable operation while keeping the hinge concealed Pivot Anodized Brushed Bronze