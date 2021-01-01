Kohler K-702219-6L Fluence 75-11/16" High x 40" Wide Sliding Shower Door with Clear Glass Bright Polished Silver Showers Shower Doors Sliding

From kohler
Kohler K-702219-6L Fluence 75-11/16" High x 40" Wide Sliding Shower Door with Clear Glass Bring functional style to your shower with this Fluence sliding shower door, featuring a frameless and versatile contemporary design and a Crystal Clear glass pattern. The door's quiet sliding action offers a relaxing bathing and showering area.Kohler K-702219-6L Features:Kohler 1 year limited warranty1/4-in (6 mm) thick Crystal Clear tempered glassFrameless design emphasizes glass and creates a sleek, minimalist lookSmooth, quiet operationGently curved inside and outside towel bars complete the look of this door Sliding Bright Polished Silver