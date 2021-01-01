Kohler K-6579-2 Single Basin Cast Iron Bar Sink from the Northland Series White Fixture Bar Sink Cast Iron

Kohler K-6579-2 Single Basin Cast Iron Bar Sink from the Northland Series Northland™ self-rimming entertainment sink with two-hole faucet drilling The Northland entertainment sink sets a new standard for style, offering self-rimming installation and durable KOHLER Cast Iron construction. This 15" x 15" model features a two-hole faucet drilling. Complements Meadowland sinkProduct Technologies / Benefits:Enameled Cast-Iron: Kohler Enameled Cast-Iron combines the strength, durability, and insulation benefits of cast-iron with the scratch, chip, and burn resistance of a baked, powder coat finish and comes with an exceptional Lifetime Limited Warranty. When these materials are combined it gives the sink or tub the strength to last a lifetime of use. Kohler Enameled Cast-Iron is also available in a wide variety of specialty colors allowing you to truly customize your home. Cast Iron White