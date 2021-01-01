Kohler K-6427 Whitehaven 36" Farmhouse Undermount Self-Trimming Double Basin Apron Front Cast Iron Kitchen Sink with Smart Divide Technology Lavender

Kohler K-6427 Whitehaven 36" Farmhouse Undermount Self-Trimming Double Basin Apron Front Cast Iron Kitchen Sink with Smart Divide Technology The Whitehaven apron-front kitchen sink features a streamlined and versatile farmhouse style to complement any decor. The Self-Trimming design requires only a simple rough cut, overlapping the cabinet face for beautiful results. The sink is designed to fit in most standard 36-inch apron-front cabinetry. A low barrier divides the two compartments, making it easy to wash and rinse large items while still keeping the two basins separate. Crafted from enameled cast iron, this sink resists chipping, cracking, or burning for years of beauty and reliable performance.Kohler K-6427 Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantySelf-trimming apron overlaps the cabinet face for easy installation and beautiful resultsSmart Divide features a low dividing barrier that increases workspace and versatilityBasin slopes toward drain to minimize water poolingOffset drain increases workspace in the sink and storage space underneathIncludes cutout templatesConstructed of cast ironUndermount installation – sink will install under the counter topSink features dual basins for versatilityRight and center drain locationsCoordinates with products from the Whitehaven lineMade in America Cast Iron Lavender Grey