Kohler K-5950-4 Delafield 32" Double Basin Tile-In Enameled Cast-Iron Kitchen Sink White Fixture Kitchen Sink Cast Iron

Kohler K-5950-4 Delafield 32" Double Basin Tile-In Enameled Cast-Iron Kitchen Sink Product Features:Double basin sink with a 50/50 split provides increased versatility for any taskCovered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyAn elegantly rounded rim gives this Delafield sink its classic yet sophisticated lookTwo equally proportioned compartments provide convenient separation for multi-taskingConstructed of enameled cast-iron which combines strength, durability and insulation benefitsTile-in installation gives a look of sophistication to your kitchenCenter drain location provides optimal drainage capabilityAll hardware needed for installation includedProduct Technologies / Benefits:Enameled Cast-Iron: Kohler Enameled Cast-Iron combines the strength, durability, and insulation benefits of cast-iron with the scratch, chip, and burn resistance of a baked, powder coat finish and comes with an exceptional Lifetime Limited Warranty. When these materials are combined it gives the sink or tub the strength to last a lifetime of use. Kohler Enameled Cast-Iron is also available in a wide variety of specialty colors allowing you to truly customize your home.Product Specifications:Height: 8-1/2" (measured from the bottom of the sink to the top most point of the sink)Overall Width: 21" (back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 32" (left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Width: 15" (back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 14" (left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 8" (center of the basin to the rim)Installation Type: Tile-inNumber of Faucet Holes: 4Drain Outlet Connection: 3-5/8"Minimum Base Cabinet Width: 33"With everything that Kohler does it lives on the leading edge of design and technology, while maintaining a constant level of quality regardless of price. Kohler sets the standard of excellence in its field, and yet is constantly striving to improve.From sustainable products in the kitchen and bath, to engines for lawn tractors and generators, to power systems that protect data centers and urban landscapes all over the world; this is what the Kohler Company is all about. Cast Iron White